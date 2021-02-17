Morning Sweetwater County Weather: February 17, 2021

Advertisement

February 17, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Sponsor

Today – A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 25. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow before 8 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 2. Wind chill values between -10 and zero. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Thursday – Patchy blowing snow before 11 am, then patchy blowing snow afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 21. Wind chill values between -10 and zero. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.

Thursday Night – Patchy blowing snow before 9 pm, then patchy blowing snow after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 11. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.

Advertisement

Friday – A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 11 am. Patchy blowing snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 29. Breezy.

Friday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow showers after 11 pm. Patchy blowing snow before 10 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Breezy.

Saturday – A chance of snow showers. Patchy blowing snow between 10 am and 3 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28. Breezy.

Saturday Night – A slight chance of snow showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 10.

Advertisement

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 22. Breezy.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 17. Breezy.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 31. Breezy.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 22. Breezy.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 34. Breezy.