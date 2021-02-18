Morning Sweetwater County Weather: February 18, 2021

Advertisement

February 18, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Sponsor

Today – Patchy blowing snow afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 20. Wind chill values between -10 and zero. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

Tonight – Patchy blowing snow. Increasing clouds, with a temperature falling to near 12 by 8 pm, then rising to around 18 during the remainder of the night. Wind chill values between -5 and zero. Windy, with a southwest wind of 25 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.

Friday – A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 11 am. Patchy blowing snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 31. Wind chill values between zero and 10. Windy, with a west wind around 30 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph.

Friday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow showers after 11 pm. Patchy blowing snow before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.

Advertisement

Saturday – A 40 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. Breezy, with a west wind of 15 to 20 mph.

Saturday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow before 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 26. Breezy.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 19. Breezy.

Advertisement

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 35. Breezy.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 26. Breezy.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 39. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – A slight chance of snow. Partly cloudy, with a low around 22. Breezy.

Wednesday – A chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 35. Breezy.