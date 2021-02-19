Morning Sweetwater County Weather: February 19, 2021

Advertisement

February 19, 2021 – Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – A 20 percent chance of snow between 9 am and 10 am. Cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 35. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a west wind of 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight – Snow, mainly after 10 pm. Low around 19. West wind 6 to 9 mph becoming south in the evening. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Saturday – Snow likely, mainly before 9 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 33. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 12. Breezy, with a west wind of 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 29. Windy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph increasing to 23 to 28 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 20. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 37. Breezy.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 20. Breezy.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 36. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 11. Blustery.

Wednesday – A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 26. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 7. Blustery.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 29. Breezy.