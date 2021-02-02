Morning Sweetwater County Weather: February 2, 2021

Advertisement

February 2, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. Wind chill values as low as -5. South wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon.

Tonight – A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly after 4 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. South wind around 8 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.

Wednesday – Snow likely, mainly before 2 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Wednesday Night – A slight chance of snow before 8 pm, then a slight chance of snow showers between 8 pm and 11 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 13. Wind chill values as low as zero. Blustery, with a west wind of 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 29. Breezy, with a west wind of 13 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 16. Breezy, with a west wind of 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 32. Breezy, with a west wind of 20 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 18. Breezy.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 33. Breezy.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 14. Breezy.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 36. Breezy.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 13. Breezy.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 33. Breezy.