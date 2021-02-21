Morning Sweetwater County Weather: February 21, 2021

Advertisement

February 21, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 28. Wind chill values as low as -5. Windy, with a west wind of 17 to 22 mph increasing to 27 to 32 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 48 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 19. Windy, with a west southwest wind of 21 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 36. Windy, with a west wind of 22 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 22. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 34. Windy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph increasing to 23 to 28 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 8. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 24. West wind 8 to 11 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 0.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 26.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 10.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 29. Breezy.

Friday Night – A slight chance of snow showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 14. Breezy.

Saturday – A slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 29. Breezy.