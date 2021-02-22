Morning Sweetwater County Weather: February 22, 2021

Advertisement

February 22, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Patchy blowing snow before 2 pm. Sunny, with a high near 36. Windy, with a west wind of 22 to 31 mph, with gusts as high as 48 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 22. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 35. Windy, with a west wind of 21 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 43 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 9. Wind chill values as low as -5. West wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 25. Northwest wind 5 to 13 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 0. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west northwest after midnight.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 24. West southwest wind 5 to 11 mph.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 11.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 29. Breezy.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 11. Breezy.

Saturday – A slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 29. Breezy.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 6.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 27. Blustery.