Morning Sweetwater County Weather: February 25, 2021

February 25, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 26. Wind chill values as low as -10. Southwest wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight – Isolated snow showers before midnight, then a slight chance of snow between midnight and 2 am. Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 13. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 11 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 29. Wind chill values as low as -5. Windy, with a west wind of 23 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a west wind of 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 25. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 2. West wind 7 to 11 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 26. Breezy, with a west wind of 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Sunday Night – Clear, with a low around 8. Breezy.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 32.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 11.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 35.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 13.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 36.