Morning Sweetwater County Weather: February 26, 2021

Advertisement

February 26, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Sponsor

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 29. Wind chill values as low as -5. Windy, with a west wind of 22 to 32 mph, with gusts as high as 48 mph.

Tonight – A slight chance of snow between 8 pm and 2 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 15 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 26. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a west wind of 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 2. Wind chill values as low as -10. West wind 7 to 9 mph.

Advertisement

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 24. Breezy, with a west wind of 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Sunday Night – Clear, with a low around 4. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 31. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 11.

Advertisement

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 33.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 11.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 35.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 14.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 35.