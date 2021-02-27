Morning Sweetwater County Weather: February 27, 2021

Advertisement

February 27, 2021 – Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 25. Wind chill values as low as -5. Windy, with a west wind of 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 14 to 19 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 1. Wind chill values as low as -10. West southwest wind 7 to 10 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 23. Wind chill values as low as -15. West wind 8 to 13 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 3. West wind 6 to 10 mph.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 29. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 6. Southwest wind around 6 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 35.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 16.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 38.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 15.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 38.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 16.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 38.