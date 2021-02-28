Morning Sweetwater County Weather: February 28, 2021

Advertisement

February 28, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 24. Wind chill values as low as -10. Breezy, with a west wind of 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 6. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 32. Wind chill values as low as -5. Southwest wind around 8 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 9. Southwest wind 3 to 5 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 37. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 11. South southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 39. South southeast wind 6 to 8 mph becoming east northeast in the morning.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 15.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 39.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 15.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 41.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.