Morning Sweetwater County Weather: February 3, 2021

February 3, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Snow showers likely, mainly before 3 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.

Tonight – Scattered snow showers before 8 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 12. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a west wind of 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 27. Wind chill values as low as -5. Windy, with a west wind 16 to 21 mph increasing to 23 to 28 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Breezy, with a west wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Friday – A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 11 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 33. Breezy, with a west wind of 20 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 22. Breezy, with a west wind of 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 32. Breezy.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 18. Breezy.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 33. Breezy.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 16. Breezy.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 31. Breezy.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 29.