Morning Sweetwater County Weather: February 4, 2021

Advertisement

February 4, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Sponsor

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 28. Wind chill values as low as -5. Windy, with a west wind of 21 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. Wind chill values as low as zero. Windy, with a west wind of 22 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.

Friday – A 20 percent chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 32. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a west wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 21. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Advertisement

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 37. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 38. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 14. Breezy.

Advertisement

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 28. Breezy.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 6. Breezy.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 24. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 1. Breezy.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 25.