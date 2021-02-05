Morning Sweetwater County Weather: February 5, 2021

Advertisement

February 5, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly between 8 am and 2 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 31. Windy, with a west wind of 24 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 18. Breezy, with a west wind of 21 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 34. Windy, with a west wind of 23 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 22. Windy, with a west wind of 22 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 37. Windy, with a west wind of 23 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 17. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 35. Breezy.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 14. Breezy.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 33. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 8.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 28.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 0.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 23.