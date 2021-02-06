Morning Sweetwater County Weather: February 6, 2021

Advertisement

February 6, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 34. Wind chill values as low as zero. Windy, with a west wind of 25 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 21. Windy, with a west wind around 31 mph, with gusts as high as 46 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 34. Windy, with a west wind of 25 to 31 mph, with gusts as high as 47 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 15. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 33. Breezy, with a west wind of 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 12. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 38. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 18. Breezy.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 35. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 5. Breezy.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 28.

Thursday Night – A slight chance of snow showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around -3.

Friday – A slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 23.