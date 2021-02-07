Morning Sweetwater County Weather: February 7, 2021

Advertisement

February 7, 2021 — Here is your seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 35. Windy, with a west wind of 30 to 33 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 14. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a west wind of 17 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 31. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 14. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 39. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 21. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 39. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 16. Breezy.

Thursday – A 20 percent chance of snow showers after 11 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 28. Blustery.

Thursday Night – A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 3.

Friday – A slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 25.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around -4.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 18.