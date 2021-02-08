Morning Sweetwater County Weather: February 8, 2021

Advertisement

February 8, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 36. Breezy, with a west wind of 16 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 16. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 38. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 20. Breezy, with a west wind of 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 36. Breezy, with a west wind of 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 22. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 40. Breezy, with a west wind of 14 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Thursday Night – A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly after 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Breezy.

Friday – A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30. Breezy.

Friday Night – A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 6. Blustery.

Saturday – A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 26.

Saturday Night – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 6.

Sunday – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 24. Blustery.