Morning Sweetwater County Weather: February 9, 2021

Advertisement

February 9, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Sponsor

Today – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. Breezy, with a west wind of 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 22. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 39. Breezy, with a west wind of 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 22. Breezy, with a west wind of 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Advertisement

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 38. Breezy, with a west wind of 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Thursday Night – A 30 percent chance of snow after 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. West wind 11 to 14 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Friday – A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27. Blustery, with an east wind 13 to 18 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Friday Night – A 40 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around -1. Blustery.

Advertisement

Saturday – A 20 percent chance of snow showers after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 11. Blustery.

Saturday Night – A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around -8.

Sunday – A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 19.

Sunday Night – A slight chance of snow showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around -4.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 19.