Morning Sweetwater County Weather: February 9, 2021

February 9, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
Today – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. Breezy, with a west wind of 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 22. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 39. Breezy, with a west wind of 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.
Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 22. Breezy, with a west wind of 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 38. Breezy, with a west wind of 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.
Thursday Night – A 30 percent chance of snow after 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. West wind 11 to 14 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Friday – A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27. Blustery, with an east wind 13 to 18 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.
Friday Night – A 40 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around -1. Blustery.
Saturday – A 20 percent chance of snow showers after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 11. Blustery.
Saturday Night – A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around -8.
Sunday – A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 19.
Sunday Night – A slight chance of snow showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around -4.
Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 19.