Morning Sweetwater County Weather: Feburary 16, 2021

Advertisement

February 16, 2021 — Here is your seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Sponsor

Today – A chance of flurries between noon and 3 pm, then a slight chance of snow after 3 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 29. Breezy, with a west wind of 15 to 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11. Wind chill values between zero and 5. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

Wednesday – A chance of flurries. Partly sunny, with a high near 25. West southwest wind around 10 mph.

Wednesday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow before 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 4. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Advertisement

Thursday – Patchy blowing snow afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 19. Breezy.

Thursday Night – Patchy blowing snow. Partly cloudy, with a low around 11. Breezy.

Friday – A chance of snow showers, mainly before 11 am. Patchy blowing snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 29. Breezy.

Friday Night – A chance of flurries before 11 pm, then a chance of snow showers after 11 pm. Patchy blowing snow before 8 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. Breezy.

Advertisement

Saturday – A chance of snow showers. Patchy blowing snow between 9 am and 2 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27. Breezy.

Saturday Night – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12.

Sunday – A chance of flurries. Mostly sunny, with a high near 23. Breezy.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 19. Windy.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 33. Windy.