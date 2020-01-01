Morning Sweetwater County Weather: Jan. 1, 2020, Wednesday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 1, 2020) – Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Snow likely, mainly before 11 am. Widespread blowing snow, mainly between 8 am and 9 am. Patchy fog between 7 am and noon. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 30. Wind chill values as low as -5. Windy, with a west wind 23 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Tonight – Patchy blowing snow before 8 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Thursday – Patchy blowing snow after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 25. Wind chill values as low as -10. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 12. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 28. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 31.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 7.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 24.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 3.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 23.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 5.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 20.