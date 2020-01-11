Morning Sweetwater County Weather: Jan. 11, 2020, Saturday

Today – A 20 percent chance of snow before 8 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 24. Wind chill values as low as -5. West southwest wind 7 to 14 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9. Wind chill values as low as -5. West southwest wind 10 to 13 mph.

Sunday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 23. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7. South wind 8 to 13 mph.

Monday – A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 24. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9. West wind 7 to 14 mph becoming south after midnight.

Tuesday – A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly after 11 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – A 30 percent chance of snow before 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 6. Breezy.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 22.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8.

Thursday – A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29. Breezy.

Thursday Night – A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 26. Breezy.