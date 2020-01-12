Morning Sweetwater County Weather: Jan. 12, 2020

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 10, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 23. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tonight – A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly after 5 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8. Wind chill values as low as zero. South wind 6 to 8 mph.

Monday – A 20 percent chance of snow before 9 am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 22. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 7 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Tuesday – A 50 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 4. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 23. South southwest wind 7 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10.

Thursday – A 30 percent chance of snow after 11 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. Breezy.

Thursday Night – A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly after 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Friday – A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 25. Breezy.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 2.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 23.