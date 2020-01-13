Morning Sweetwater County Weather: Jan. 13, 2020, Monday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 13, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 29. Breezy, with a southwest wind 21 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 19. Breezy, with a southwest wind 20 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 34. Windy, with a southwest wind 16 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 18. Breezy, with a southwest wind 16 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 28. Breezy, with a southwest wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. South wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 41. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Breezy.

Friday – A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 31. Breezy.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 16. Breezy.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 33. Breezy.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 19. Breezy.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 32. Breezy.