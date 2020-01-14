Morning Sweetwater County Weather: Jan. 14, 2020, Tuesday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 14, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Snow likely, mainly after 3 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Tonight – A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before 8 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 24. Wind chill values as low as -5. Southwest wind 7 to 11 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 5. Wind chill values as low as -5. Southeast wind around 6 mph.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 34. Breezy, with a south wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Thursday Night – A 30 percent chance of snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. South wind 8 to 14 mph.

Friday – A 40 percent chance of snow before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 30. Windy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 7. Breezy.

Saturday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 24.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9.

Sunday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 6.

M.L.King Day – Mostly sunny, with a high near 26.