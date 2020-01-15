Morning Sweetwater County Weather: Jan. 15, 2020, Wednesday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 15, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 23. Wind chill values as low as -10. South southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 7. Wind chill values as low as -5. East wind 6 to 8 mph.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 33. Wind chill values as low as zero. South wind 6 to 13 mph.

Thursday Night – A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly after 2 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. South wind around 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Friday – Snow likely before 11 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 30. Windy, with a west wind 14 to 19 mph increasing to 24 to 29 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 43 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 7. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Saturday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 25. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 27.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 7.

M.L.King Day – Mostly sunny, with a high near 28.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9.

Tuesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29.