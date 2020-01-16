Morning Sweetwater County Weather: Jan. 16, 2020, Thursday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 16, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 32. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 7 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tonight – A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly after 5 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. Breezy, with a south wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday – Snow, mainly before noon. High near 30. Windy, with a south southwest wind 9 to 14 mph becoming west 21 to 31 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 5. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 25. Southwest wind 5 to 11 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 9. Southwest wind around 8 mph.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 27. West wind 7 to 11 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 7.

M.L.King Day – Mostly sunny, with a high near 25.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9.

Tuesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12.

Wednesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29.