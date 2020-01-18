Morning Sweetwater County Weather: Jan. 18, 2020, Saturday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 17, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Sponsor

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 25. Wind chill values as low as -10. West southwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 3. Wind chill values as low as -15. West southwest wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 28. Wind chill values as low as -10. West wind 7 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 6. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Advertisement

M.L.King Day – Partly sunny, with a high near 30. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night – Cloudy, with a low around 15. Light southwest wind.

Tuesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Advertisement

Wednesday – A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 28.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 8.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 29.