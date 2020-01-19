Morning Sweetwater County Weather: Jan. 19, 2020, Sunday

Today – Sunny, with a high near 26. Wind chill values as low as -10. West wind 9 to 11 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 6. Wind chill values as low as -5. Southwest wind 3 to 8 mph.

M.L.King Day – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night – Cloudy, with a low around 15. Light south wind.

Tuesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. Light south southwest wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night – Cloudy, with a low around 20. West wind around 7 mph.

Wednesday – A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 29.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 29.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 11.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 30.