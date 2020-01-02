Morning Sweetwater County Weather: Jan. 2, 2020, Thursday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 2, 2020) – Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Patchy blowing snow after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 28. Wind chill values as low as -10. Windy, with a west wind 16 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.

Tonight – Patchy blowing snow before 9 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 14. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Friday – Patchy blowing snow after 11 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 28. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 34. Windy, with a south southwest wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 43 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 7. Windy, with a west wind 19 to 29 mph decreasing to 8 to 18 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 43 mph.

Sunday –Partly sunny, with a high near 23. West wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 6.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 24. Breezy.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 5. Breezy.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 24.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 6.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 23.