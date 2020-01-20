Morning Sweetwater County Weather: Jan. 20, 2020, Monday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 20, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
Today M.L.King Day – Partly sunny, with a high near 26. Calm wind becoming east southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Light south southwest wind.
Tuesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. West wind 8 to 10 mph.
Wednesday – A 20 percent chance of snow before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 33. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.
Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 11. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 30. West wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 12.
Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 31.
Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 14.
Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 33.
Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 15.
Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 34.