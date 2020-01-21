Morning Sweetwater County Weather: Jan. 21, 2020, Tuesday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 20, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. Light southwest wind becoming west southwest 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. West southwest wind around 9 mph.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 34. Windy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 23 to 28 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 14. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight.

Thursday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. West wind 6 to 11 mph.

Friday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 35.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17.

Sunday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Monday – A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 34.