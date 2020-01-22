Morning Sweetwater County Weather: Jan. 22, 2020, Wednesday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 22, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
Today – A 30 percent chance of early morning snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 33. Windy, with a west wind 8 to 18 mph increasing to 18 to 28 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph.
Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Thursday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. Windy, with a west wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.
Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight.
Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 35. West southwest wind 6 to 13 mph.
Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. West wind around 10 mph.
Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 34.
Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 17.
Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 35.
Sunday Night – A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20.
Monday – A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35.
Monday Night – A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15.
Tuesday – A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 31. Breezy.