Morning Sweetwater County Weather: Jan. 23, 2020, Thursday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 23, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 34. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.
Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. West wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Friday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. West southwest wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. West wind around 10 mph.
Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 34. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 18. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph.
Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 36. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the morning.
Sunday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow after 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.
Monday – A 20 percent chance of snow before 11 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Breezy.
Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15.
Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 31. Breezy.
Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 10.
Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 29.