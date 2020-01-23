Morning Sweetwater County Weather: Jan. 23, 2020, Thursday

Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 34. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. West wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Friday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. West southwest wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. West wind around 10 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 34. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 18. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 36. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow after 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Monday – A 20 percent chance of snow before 11 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Breezy.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 31. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 10.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 29.