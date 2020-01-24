Morning Sweetwater County Weather: Jan. 24, 2020, Friday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 24, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight – A slight chance of snow between 8 pm and 9 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. West wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 33. West wind 7 to 14 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. West southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Sunday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night – A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly after 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. Southwest wind 7 to 11 mph.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 34. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Tuesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Wednesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 33. Breezy.