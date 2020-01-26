Morning Sweetwater County Weather: Jan. 26, 2020

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 26, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 36. West southwest wind 8 to 11 mph.
Tonight – Snow likely, mainly after 2 am. Cloudy, with a low around 22. Southwest wind 8 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Monday – Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 34. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Monday Night – Increasing clouds, with a low around 15. West wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 34. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. West wind around 9 mph.
Wednesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. West northwest wind around 8 mph.
Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 13.
Thursday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32.
Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15.
Friday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36.
Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Breezy.
Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 41.