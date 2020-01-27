Morning Sweetwater County Weather: Jan. 27, 2020, Monday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 27, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Snow likely, mainly before 11 am. with areas of patchy fog possible. Otherwise, cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 33. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 13. West wind 7 to 13 mph.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 35. West southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Wednesday – A 10 percent chance of snow before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 32. West wind 6 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 10. West wind around 6 mph.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 31. Breezy.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 13.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 36. Breezy.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Breezy.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 42. Breezy.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. Breezy.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.