Morning Sweetwater County Weather: Jan. 28, 2020, Tuesday

Today – A 10 percent chance of snow after 5 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 33. West southwest wind 6 to 13 mph.

Tonight – A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly after 8 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. West southwest wind around 8 mph.

Wednesday – A 20 percent chance of snow before 4 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. West wind 6 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12. Wind chill values as low as -5. West southwest wind 8 to 11 mph.

Thursday – A 20 percent chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 31. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 18 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13. West wind 7 to 14 mph.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 35. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Breezy.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 41. Breezy.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Breezy.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 40.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Monday – A chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 30. Breezy.