Morning Sweetwater County Weather: Jan. 3, 2020, Thursday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 3, 2020) – Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Patchy blowing snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31. Wind chill values as low as -5. Windy, with a west wind 22 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph.

Tonight – Patchy blowing snow before 10 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 35. Breezy, with a southwest wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 4. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 24. Southwest wind 3 to 8 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 23. Windy, with a west wind 25 to 32 mph, with gusts as high as 46 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 3. Windy.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 22.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 4.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 24.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 4.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 20.