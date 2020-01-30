Morning Sweetwater County Weather: Jan. 30, 2020, Thursday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 30, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
Today – Snow likely, mainly before 10 am. Patchy fog between 8 am and 11 am. Otherwise, cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 31. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 9. Wind chill values as low as -10. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 33. Wind chill values as low as -10. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 21. West wind around 14 mph.
Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 41. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 18 mph.
Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 21. Breezy, with a southwest wind 8 to 16 mph.
Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.
Sunday Night – A 40 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.
Monday – Snow likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27. Blustery. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Monday Night – A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 2. Blustery.
Tuesday – A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 23.
Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 4. Breezy.
Wednesday – A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29. Breezy.