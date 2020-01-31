Morning Sweetwater County Weather: Jan. 31, 2020, Friday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 31, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 32. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 21. West southwest wind 10 to 14 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 39. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 21. South wind 6 to 8 mph.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 38. South southwest wind 5 to 11 mph.

Sunday Night – A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly after 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. South wind 7 to 14 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

Monday – Snow. Patchy blowing snow. High near 25. Windy, with a northeast wind 17 to 22 mph increasing to 26 to 31 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday Night – A 50 percent chance of snow. Widespread blowing snow, mainly between 10 pm and 11 pm. Cloudy, with a low around 3. Windy.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 16. Blustery.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 0.

Wednesday – Patchy blowing snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 22. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – Patchy blowing snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13. Breezy.

Thursday – Patchy blowing snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 35. Breezy.