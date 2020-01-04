Morning Sweetwater County Weather: Jan. 4, 2020, Saturday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 4, 2020) – Here is your seven-day weather forecast for Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Patchy blowing snow after 2 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 33. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a southwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Tonight – Patchy blowing snow before 11 pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 8. Wind chill values as low as -5. Windy, with a west wind 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 25. Light south southwest wind becoming west southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 22. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 5. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 26. Breezy, with a southwest wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8. Breezy.

Wednesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 4.

Thursday – A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 20.

Thursday Night – A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 0.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 19.