Morning Sweetwater County Weather: Jan. 5, 2020

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 5, 2020) – Here is your seven-day weather forecast for Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 30. Southwest wind 7 to 13 mph.
Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 24. Wind chill values as low as -5. Windy, with a west wind 21 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.
Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 10. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 30. Southwest wind 8 to 10 mph.
Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8. South wind around 6 mph.
Wednesday – A 20 percent chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 28. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7. Breezy.
Thursday – A 20 percent chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 22.
Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 2.
Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 19.
Friday Night – A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 3.
Saturday – A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 24.