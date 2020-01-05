Morning Sweetwater County Weather: Jan. 5, 2020

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 5, 2020) – Here is your seven-day weather forecast for Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 30. Southwest wind 7 to 13 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 24. Wind chill values as low as -5. Windy, with a west wind 21 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 10. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 30. Southwest wind 8 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8. South wind around 6 mph.

Wednesday – A 20 percent chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 28. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7. Breezy.

Thursday – A 20 percent chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 22.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 2.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 19.

Friday Night – A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 3.

Saturday – A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 24.