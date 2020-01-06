Morning Sweetwater County Weather: Jan. 6, 2020, Monday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 6, 2020) – Here is your seven-day weather forecast for Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Areas of blowing snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 25. Wind chill values as low as -10. Windy, with a west wind 25 to 33 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph.

Tonight – Patchy blowing snow. Partly cloudy, with a low around 11. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a west wind 20 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 29. Wind chill values as low as zero. Southwest wind 8 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9. South wind around 6 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 8. West wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 23. West wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 4.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 21. Breezy.

Friday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow after 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 4.

Saturday – A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 24. Breezy.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7. Breezy.

Sunday – A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 23.