Morning Sweetwater County Weather: Jan. 7, 2020, Tuesday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 6, 2020) – Here is your seven-day weather forecast for Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Patchy blowing snow before 7 am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 34. Breezy, with a southwest wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11. South wind around 6 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10. West southwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 25. Southwest wind 7 to 11 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 4. West wind around 8 mph.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 19. West wind 8 to 14 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 1.

Saturday –A 40 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 23. Breezy.

Saturday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 5. Breezy.

Sunday – A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 22. Breezy.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 4. Breezy.

Monday – A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 22.