Morning Sweetwater County Weather: Jan. 8, 2019, Wednesday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 8, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Sponsor

Today – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a south wind 7 to 16 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. West southwest wind 9 to 13 mph.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 27. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 1. Wind chill values as low as -10. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Advertisement... Story continues below

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 19. West wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 1. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph.

Saturday – Snow likely, mainly before 11 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 23. Southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 5.

Advertisement

Sunday – A 20 percent chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 22.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 3.

Monday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 23. Breezy.

Monday Night – A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9.

Tuesday – A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 22. Breezy.