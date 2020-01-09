Morning Sweetwater County Weather: Jan. 9, 2020, Thursday

Today – A chance of snow before 2 pm, then a slight chance of snow after 4 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 27. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight – A chance of snow between 11 pm and 2 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 3. Wind chill values as low as -10. West wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 19. Wind chill values as low as -10. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 1. Wind chill values as low as -10. South southwest wind 7 to 11 mph.

Saturday – A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 25. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9. West southwest wind 11 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 23. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 5.

Monday – A 20 percent chance of snow after 11 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 23. Breezy.

Monday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 6.

Tuesday – A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 24. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 0.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 16.