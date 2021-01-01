Morning Sweetwater County Weather: January 1, 2020

Advertisement

(January 1, 2021) — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

New Year’s Day – Mostly sunny, with a high near 29. Wind chill values as low as zero. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 6. Wind chill values as low as -5. Southwest wind 8 to 11 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 32. Wind chill values as low as -10. Breezy, with a west wind at 11 to 16 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 12. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 35. Breezy, with a southwest wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. West southwest wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 35. South wind around 8 mph.

Monday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Tuesday – A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 33. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 9. Breezy.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 31. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 9.

Thursday – A slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 30.