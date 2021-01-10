Morning Sweetwater County Weather: January 10, 2021

January 10, 2021 – Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
Today – Sunny, with a high near 27. Wind chill values as low as zero. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning.
Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 7. Wind chill values as low as -5. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 mph after midnight.
Monday – Sunny, with a high near 26. Wind chill values as low as -5. Light southwest wind increasing to 6 to 11 mph in the morning.
Monday Night –Partly cloudy, with a low around 9. Wind chill values as low as -5. West southwest wind 10 to 14 mph.
Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 33. West southwest wind 6 to 11 mph.
Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. West southwest wind 8 to 10 mph.
Wednesday – A 10 percent chance of showers after 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Wednesday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Breezy.
Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 39. Breezy.
Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 20. Breezy.
Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 38. Breezy.
Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Breezy.
Saturday – A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 35. Breezy.