Morning Sweetwater County Weather: January 10, 2021

January 10, 2021 – Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 27. Wind chill values as low as zero. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 7. Wind chill values as low as -5. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 mph after midnight.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 26. Wind chill values as low as -5. Light southwest wind increasing to 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Monday Night –Partly cloudy, with a low around 9. Wind chill values as low as -5. West southwest wind 10 to 14 mph.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 33. West southwest wind 6 to 11 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. West southwest wind 8 to 10 mph.

Wednesday – A 10 percent chance of showers after 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Wednesday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Breezy.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 39. Breezy.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 20. Breezy.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 38. Breezy.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Breezy.

Saturday – A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 35. Breezy.