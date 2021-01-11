Morning Sweetwater County Weather: January 11, 2021

Advertisement

January 11, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Sponsor

Today – Sunny, with a high near 27. Wind chill values as low as -5. West southwest wind 8 to 11 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 9. Wind chill values as low as zero. Southwest wind 9 to 11 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 32. Wind chill values as low as -5. West southwest wind 8 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. West southwest wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Advertisement

Wednesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Windy, with a west wind 22 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 36. Breezy, with a west wind 20 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 19. Blustery.

Advertisement

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 38. Breezy.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Breezy.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 35. Breezy.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 12. Blustery.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 32.