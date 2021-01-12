Morning Sweetwater County Weather: January 12, 2021

Advertisement



January 12, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Sponsor

Today – Sunny, with a high near 28. Wind chill values as low as -5. West southwest wind around 11 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 19. Southwest wind 10 to 13 mph.

Wednesday – A 10 percent chance of showers after 5 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 40. Windy, with a west wind 16 to 21 mph increasing to 23 to 28 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Wednesday Night – A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 7 pm, then a slight chance of snow showers between 7 pm and 11 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 16. Windy, with a west wind 24 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 30. Windy, with a west wind 14 to 19 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph.

Advertisement

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 13. Windy, with a west wind 23 to 28 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 35. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. Breezy.

Advertisement

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 34. Breezy.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Sunday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. Breezy.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11. Breezy.

M.L.King Day – Mostly sunny, with a high near 30.