Morning Sweetwater County Weather: January 13, 2021

Advertisement

January 13, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Advertisement

Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 39. Windy, with a west wind 17 to 22 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.

Tonight – A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 8 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 16. Windy, with a west wind 23 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 29. Wind chill values as low as zero. Windy, with a west wind 20 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 12. Wind chill values as low as -5. Windy, with a west wind 23 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.

Advertisement

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 37. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. West wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 36. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 14. Breezy.

Advertisement

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 36. Breezy.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. Breezy.

M.L.King Day – Mostly sunny, with a high near 31. Blustery.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 10.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 31.